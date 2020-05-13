May 13, 1862 - The escape of the Planter

Robert Scott Smalls makes his escape on the CSS Planter.
Back in April, 1861 when the Civil War began at Fort Sumter, Smalls was assigned to steer the Planter, a lightly armed Confederate military transport under the command of Charleston's District Commander Brigadier General Roswell S. Ripley. Planter's duties were to deliver dispatches, troops and supplies, to survey waterways and to lay mines.
In April of 1862, Smalls began planning an escape, discussing it with other slaves in the crew except one, whom he did not trust.
On the evening of May 12, the Planter was docked in Charleston as usual, with its three white officers disembarked to spend the night ashore, leaving Smalls and the crew on board. At about 3 a.m. on May 13, Smalls and seven of the eight slave crewmen made their previously planned escape to the Union blockade ships.
Smalls put on the captain's uniform and wore a straw hat similar to the captain's. He sailed the Planter past what was then called Southern Wharf and stopped at another wharf to pick up his wife and children and the families of other crewmen.
Smalls guided the ship past the five Confederate harbor forts without incident, as he gave the correct signals at checkpoints. The Planter sailed past Fort Sumter at about 4:30 a.m.
The alarm was only raised after the ship was beyond gun range. Smalls headed straight for the Union Navy fleet, replacing the rebel flags with a white bed sheet which was brought by his wife. The Planter had been seen by the USS Onward, which was about to fire until a crewman spotted the white flag.
In the dark, the sheet was difficult to see, but the sunrise arrived which allowed viewing. Because of his extensive knowledge of the shipyards and Confederate defenses, Smalls provided valuable assistance to the Union Navy. He gave detailed information about the harbor’s defenses to Admiral Samuel Dupont, commander of the blockading fleet.