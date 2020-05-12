May 12, 1780 - Charlestown surrenders

At 2 p.m., Gen. Benjamin Lincoln and Gen. William Moultrie met the British commanders and surrendered the city of Charlestown. Capturing the Generals was the British Army’s greatest prize of the Revolutionary War.
Sir Henry Clinton ordered all regular Army and militia to “bring all their arms with them, guns, swords and pistols.”
A marked man by the British, Gov. John Rutledge traveled to Philadelphia and spent the rest of the war living with other Southern refugees. He spent most of his time trying to secure help from Congress for South Carolina.
British soldiers were given the power to arrest people on any pretext. Citizens could be jailed without a pre-trial hearing. They also cut down the Liberty Tree on Mazyck’s Pasture and burned the stump. This is what began two and a half years of occupation.
Casualties during the Charlestown siege were:
American: 150 dead; 138 wounded
British: 99 dead; 217 wounded.