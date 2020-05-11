May 11, 1838 - Loquats become garden fixture

If you like Loquats, then today is your day!
First known as the Japanese Medlar, this sweet, citrus-like fruit became a garden fixture in Charleston in the 1850s and early 60s when pomologist A. Pudgion sold hundreds of trees from his nursery on King Street.
The loquat (Eriobotrya japonica) is a tree native to China, prized for its small, round fruits that grow in clusters. It was popular because it produces fruit in the winter and ripened in March, making it the first fruit in the harvest cycle.
The first tree (for which a record exists) was one planted by Miss M. Smith on Broad Street in 1838.