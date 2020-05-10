May 10, 1919 - “Red Summer” comes to Charleston

When Red Summer came to Charleston, the city had a population of around 80,000, more than half of whom were black. On one side of the conflict were African American civilians, on the other was “a mixed crowd of whites” including mostly sailors, “a scattering of soldiers and marines,” and civilians.
The incident started when an unidentified black man allegedly pushed Roscoe Coleman, U.S. Navy, off the sidewalk. A group of sailors and civilians chased the man, who took refuge in a house on St. Philip Street. A fight started there, with both sides throwing bricks, bottles and stones. It’s said one of the black civilians “drew a revolver and fired four shots without injuring anyone.” At that point, the crowd dispersed and what followed was general rioting and wild rumors of a sailor being shot by a black man.
Beginning near a pool hall, owned by a black man at the corner of George and King streets, rioting spread to other parts of the city and continued until about 3 a.m.
Charleston’s Mayor Tristram T. Hyde asked for help to restore order, so the Charleston Naval Yard sent a detachment of soldiers and marines. “Bluejackets,” or junior enlisted members of the Navy, were rounded up by the Marines and either taken back to the Naval Yard or held at the police station. All black people were told to get off the streets.
During the riot, both sides used firearms. Sailors stole 13 22-caliber rifles from shooting galleries and rioters robbed and vandalized two black-owned businesses. 18 black men and five white men were seriously injured. Three black men, William Brown, Isaac Doctor, and James Talbot died of gunshot wounds.
Red Summer is known as the period which covers the late winter, spring, summer and early autumn of 1919 because it was marked by hundreds of deaths and a large number of casualties across the United States. It resulted from anti-black white supremacist terrorist attacks that occurred in more than three dozen cities and one rural county. In most instances, whites attacked African Americans but in some cases, many black people fought back.