June 30, 1934 - Gershwin in Folly Beach

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal posted this story about George Gershwin at Folly Beach:
GERSHWIN, GONE NATIVE, BASKS AT FOLLY BEACH
Charleston, June 30
Bare and black above the waist, an inch of hair bristling from his face, and with a pair of tattered knickers furnishing a sole connected link with civilization, George Gershwin, composer of jazz music, had gone native. He is staying at the Charles T. Tamsberg cottage at Folly Beach, South Carolina.
“I have become acclimated,” he said yesterday as he ran his hand experimentally through a crop of dark, matted hair which had not had thebenefit of being combed for many, many days. “You know, it’s so pleasant here that it’s really a shame to work.”