June 29, 1776 - Victory at Fort Sullivan

Early in the morning the British set the grounded Actaeon afire and abandoned it. The Americans sailed out to the burning ship and fired several of its guns at the departing Bristol.
The South Carolina soldiers searched Sullivan’s Island and “gathered up more shots, from 24-pounders down to the smallest size, that they had fired.” The British shot had destroyed almost all of the island’s huts and trees but Ft. Sullivan stood almost undamaged. Parker and Clinton evacuated the area in late July and began to blame each other for their defeat.
President Rutledge visited Ft. Moultrie to congratulate the garrison. He presented his sword to Sergeant Jasper for heroic actions and gave the men a hogshead of rum. Col. Moultrie was promoted to general, and Rutledge announced the Ft. Sullivan was to be renamed Fort Moultrie.
It is difficult to over-emphasize the importance of the 28 victory at Sullivan’s Island. When word reached the other American cities, it was seen as an early sign of the American capacity to oppose the British at arms.
It was important to get the news to the Continental Congress as quickly as possible. Normal dispatches often took two or three weeks to travel to Philadelphia. 17-year-old Daniel Latham, “a very athletic young man,” who was a distiller at 1 Hasell Street, set out early in the morning on horseback toward Philadelphia, spreading news of the victory everywhere he went. Within two weeks, he arrived and announced the news of the Sullivan’s Island victory.