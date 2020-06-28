June 28, 1776 - Battle of Fort Sullivan

The first major naval battle of the Revolution took place in Charlestown. At 10 a.m., 11 British warships under Sir Peter Parker attacked Ft. Moultrie.
Commander Col. William Moultrie termed the situation “one continued blaze and roar, with clouds of smoke curling over...for hours together.” Although greatly outnumbered, and with vastly inferior armaments, the South
Carolina troops kept the British fleet from entering the harbor. At the same time the 400 men managed to hold The Breach, thwarting the British efforts to cross and land troops on Sullivan’s Island.
In the midst of the battle, a British projectile broke the fort’s flagstaff. Sgt. William Jasper “leapt over the ramparts,” and shouted, “Don’t let us fight without a color!” In the words of Captain Horry:
“Jasper deliberately walked the whole length of the fort, until he came to the colors on the extremity of the left, when he cut off the same from the mast, and called to me for a sponge staff, and with a thick cord tied on the colors and stuck the staff on the rampart in the sand. The sergeant fortunately received no hurt, though exposed for a considerable time, to the enemy’s fire.”
As American shots bombarded the British men-of-war, one round landed on the Bristol’s quarterdeck and rendered Sir Peter Parker’s “Britches...quite torn off, his backside laid bare, his thigh and knee wounded.” The Acteon was grounded and severely damaged. By 9 p.m., Parer withdrew and the reports came in:
British: 78 dead, 152 wounded. Lord William Campbell was wounded during the battle and later died of his wounds.
American: 12 dead, 25 wounded