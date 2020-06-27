June 27, 1969 - The 1969 Hospital Strike

In 1969, issues of race, class and gender led to a strike of African American hospital workers, mostly female, against the all-white administrators of the Medical College Hospital (MCH) and Charleston County Hospital (CCH).
The four-month strike began on March 20 and crippled operations at both hospitals. Four hundred workers struck for an end to workplace discrimination and recognition of the Local 1199B of the New York-based Drug and Hospital Employees Union. Church and community support was organized by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) from Atlanta. The nonviolent protests led to 1,000 arrests.
The Charleston strike is believed to have inspired the emergence of partnerships between other civil and labor groups. It also led to continued organization among the City of Charleston’s sanitation workers as well as steel workers in nearby Georgetown. The strike ultimately ended on June 27, 1969, following modest raises received by the lowest paid workers that brought their pay up to the federal minimum wage. Workers were still denied union recognition. Today, the strike is remembered as a pivotal part of the Civil Rights movement in Charleston and beyond.