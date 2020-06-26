June 26, 2015 - Funeral of Clementa Pinckney, attended by President Obama

Clementa Carlos Clem Pinckney was a Democratic member of the South Carolina Senate, representing the 45th District from 2000 to 2015. He was a senior pastor at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. in Charleston and was murdered in the massacre that took place on June 17, 2015, along with eight other victims.
To honor his life, legacy and service, his funeral was held nine days later on June 26, 2015 at the College of Charleston in TD Arena, which was filled up to maximum capacity. Those grieving the loss of Pinckney’s life traveled to Charleston from throughout the country, including President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Jill Biden, among many other politicians and public funerals. President Obama delivered the eulogy, singing the opening stanza of “Amazing Grace.”