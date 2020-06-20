June 20, 1779 - The Battle of Stono Ferry

Under Lt. Col. John Maitland, the British had established their defenses at Stono Ferry, located on the Stono River. British troops were camped on one side with a detachment of Hessians camped on the other side.
The British rear guard force was attacked by Patriot forces under the command of Maj. Gen. Benjamin Lincoln. Within an hour the Patriots had taken the British redoubts and the British and Hessian troops were falling back, with many casualties. The Patriots were on the verge of victory when fresh British reinforcements came up.
The Patriots attacked the Hessian camp and immediately came under fire from a British galley in the Stono River. The Patriots returned fire on the ship, forcing it to withdraw from the fight. The South Carolina Navy schooner Rattlesnake came down the river and began to fire into the rear of the British and Hessian forces. They both turned from the Patriot force and fired upon the Rattlesnake. The Rattlesnake was able to repulse the attack, however, incurring heavy losses.
The American loss in the battle was 34 killed, 113 wounded and 155 missing. Among the dead was Hugh Jackson, brother of the future President Andrew Jackson. The British casualties were 26 killed, 93 wounded and 1 missing.