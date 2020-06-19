June 19, 2007 - Juneteenth is Officially Recognized in South Carolina

A lesser known thread in the historical tapestry of American freedom took place on June 19, 1865, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed Northern slaves and more than two months after Lee surrendered.
On that day, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston on horseback to greet the nation’s remaining 250,000 slaves by reading aloud General Order No. 3:
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
In 1980, Texas observed the day as a state “skeleton” holiday, when state agencies are allowed to operate with a slimmed down staff. More states followed - South Carolina joined in 2007 - and by 2008, nearly half recognized the day.
By that team, Juneteenth had begun to permeate the political consciousness in the White House. According to digitized government records, former President George W. Bush issued a Juneteenth message in 2008, followed by former President Barack Obama in 2016. - Hannah Alani, The Post and Courier