June 17, 2015 - Mother Emanuel EME Massacre

At approximately 8 p.m., Dylan Roof entered Emanuel AME Church on Calhoun Street in Charleston and was invited to participate in a Bible study with a small group of thirteen people, being conducted by the pastor, Clementa C. Pinckney. When the group began to pray, Roof pulled out a pistol and began shooting.
At 9:05 p.m., the Charleston Police Department began receiving 911 calls of a shooting at the church. The dead included six women and three men, eight died at the scene; the ninth, Daniel Simmons, died at MUSC. They were all killed by multiple gunshots fired at close range.
Those who lost their lives in the massacre included Cynthia Marie Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lee Lance, Dr. Depayne Middleton, Clementa C. Pinkney, Tywanza Sanders, Daniel Simmons, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton and Myra Thompson.
The victims were later collectively known as “The Charleston Nine.”