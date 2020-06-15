June 15, 1818 - The Desecration of Sacred Ground

In direct defiance of the City Council, Rev. Richard Allen (of Philadelphia) conducted a Sunday service in a private home for a blacks-only congregation. The city guard once again disrupted the service. Allen and his Philadelphia delegation were arrested and sentenced to “one month’s imprisonment, or to give security and leave the state.”
Allen and his group returned to Philadelphia under the threat of this arrest, but black religious services continued to be conducted in private homes at night, often conducted by Denmark Vesey. Gullah Jack, however, was angered by what he called “the desecration of sacred ground” (the disruption of religious services), and claimed he “wanted to begin” to organize against the whites.