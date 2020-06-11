June 11, 1766 - The Royal Governor Visits Charleston

New royal governor, twenty-five year old Charles Genville Montagu, Duke of Cumberland, arrived. He presented a petition directing the Assembly to pay former Governor Boone’s salary for two and a half years. Montagu Street and Cumberland Street in Charleston are named after him.
While in Charlestowne, Montagu lived in the home owned by Charles and Eliza Lucas Pinckney, who were living in England at the time. The Pinckney’s house was located at the present corner of East Buy and Guignar streets. It was destroyed by the 1861 fire.