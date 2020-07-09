July 9, 1900 - A Horseless Carriage

The Evening Post reported: “Yonder she comes,” “Gee whiz,” “Gol darn” and similar expressions of surprise and admiration on King Street this morning arrested the attention of pedestrians who turned to see a vast crowd of small boys chasing excitedly after a vehicle, the like of which had never been seen in Charleston before this day, July 9, 1900, A.D.
It was a horseless carriage and the rubber tires of its four wheels did not amount to one-tenth of that displayed in the necks of Charlestonians
who craned themselves to catch a sight of the vehicle. It was evidently a red letter occasion for Charleston – the horseless carriage and a big convention all on one day. Surely this was a great glory.
The horseless carriage in Charleston is not an automobile, but a Locomobile, the difference being that the former uses electricity for motive power while the latter is propelled by gasoline.