July 6, 1774 - Delegates to the First Continental Congress

One hundred and four delegates arrived at the Exchange Building for a general meeting. Charlestonians Henry Middleton, John Rutledge, Edward Rutledge, Thomas Lynch, and Christopher Gadsden were named delegates to the First Continental Congress.
Dr. David Ramsay attended the meeting and wrote: “This Convention of the people, and these resolutions, laid the foundation of all subsequent proceedings which ultimately terminated in a revolution … The people, by virtue of their inherent right to resist illegal oppression by their rulers, delegated full powers to five men of their own choice to take care of their political interest … the germ of representative government then planted, has grown up to the tree of liberty and happiness …”