July 4, 1776 - South Carolina Delegates sign the Declaration of Independence

The Continental Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence. The ideals of individual liberty, first espoused by John Locke (partially in his Fundamental Constitutions of Carolina and Two Treatises of Government) were now clearly expressed by Thomas Jefferson.
John Hancock signed the document that day, and it was sent to John Dunlop’s printing shop where 200 copies were printed. Copies were sent across the country to all major cities in America.
All four South Carolina delegates voted for independence.
● Arthur Middleton, thirty-four years old
● Thomas Heyward, Jr., twenty-nine years old
● Thomas Lynch, Jr., twenty-seven years old
● Edward Rutledge was the youngest signer of the Declaration, twenty-six years old