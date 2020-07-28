July 28, 1856 - Dueling at Washington Race Course

Col. Cunningham and editor Hatch met on the Washington Race Course to settle their differences with a duel.
On July 21 the Charleston Evening News published an editorial by Col. John Cunningham, which prompted a response from L.M. Hatch, the editor of the Standard. Cunningham charged Hatch with a “studied and wanton personal insult” and demanded satisfaction. He appointed his friend William Taber, editor of the Charleston Mercury, as his second – to negotiate the details of the duel.
The two exchanged shots with no injury to either man.