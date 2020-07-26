July 26, 1822 - Denmark Vesey Rebellion Executions

This was one the largest days of executions in Charleston history – twenty-two more conspirators hanged just north of “The Lines.” The entire city turned out for the Friday morning spectacle. There was such a large crowd and so much excitement that a small black boy was trampled to death.
The bodies of the convicted were given to the Medical College of South Carolina for dissection.
The executed were: Smart Anderson, Charles Billings, Jemmy Clement, Jerry Cohen, Polydore Faber, Julius Forrest, Lot Forrester, Jack Glenn, Bacchus Hammett, Mingo Harth, Joe Jore, Dean Mitchell, Jack Purcell, Adam Robertson, John Robertson, Robert Robertson, Tom Russell, Dick Simms, Pharo Thompson, Adam Yates, Bellisle Yates and Naphur Yates.