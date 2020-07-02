July 2, 1843 - Alligator Falls From The Sky

The National Weather Service Charleston office reported of an alligator falling from the sky during a thunderstorm in downtown Charleston.
Residents came face to teeth with an alligator standing on the corner of Wentworth and Anson, a narrow one-way street lined today with palm trees and power lines.
No one saw the alligator actually fall from the sky, but the writer states that “and as he couldn’t have got there any other way, it was decided unanimously that he rained down.” The working theory is the gator could have been picked up by a waterspout that formed over a nearby river and was dropped on Anson Street as the spout dissipated. It could also be he just got lost in the blinding rain.