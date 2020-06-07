Editor's note: This is the eighth installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate its 350th anniversary.
On Easter weekend 1715, Yamassee Indians attacked a number of isolated plantations around Port Royal, killing more than 100 settlers in a single day.
When word reached Charles Town, the colonists were both horrified and unsurprised. The tensions that led to the Yamassee War had been building for a long time.
In recent years, the city had endured growing pains and more than its share of misfortune. Yellow fever and smallpox claimed dozens of settlers in 1711-12, and a great hurricane battered Charles Town in the late summer of 1713. The storm had been strong enough to toss ships into the streets and seriously damage the new St. Philip’s church under construction just north of Queen Street. It would sit unfinished for years.
Now, the Yamassee and other Native American tribes had banded together to kill colonists as revenge for any number of sins. The government had “given” tribal land to dozens of new settlers; the colonists had depleted the Lowcountry’s deer population; and traders routinely cheated the Indians, sometimes kidnapped them and sold them into slavery on distant West Indies islands.
A decade earlier, Thomas Nairne had been appointed agent to the tribes and sent to live among them and monitor trade. He’d allowed them to buy supplies on credit to foster goodwill. But with the economy in Charles Town suffering, merchants suddenly demanded payment. The total debt owed amounted to the modern equivalent of millions of dollars and, of course, the tribes could not pay.
For months, Charles Town had heard whispered rumors of a pending assault. When it finally began, the violence continued unabated for months.
“By June more than 90 percent of the traders among the Indians had been killed,” Walter Edgar wrote in “South Carolina: A History.” “Among the whites killed was Nairne, who had pine splinters inserted under his skin and then lit. He died a slow, agonizing death.”
Settlers who lived in the Carolina countryside quickly relocated behind the relative safety of Charles Town’s walls. Gov. Charles Craven mobilized the militia and posted troops at strategic points in every direction. The plan was to keep the tribes more than 30 miles outside the city.
The fear of invasion forced locals to briefly dismiss concerns about violence from the city’s enslaved population. More than 400 slaves were drafted and sent into the field, which nearly doubled the size of the militia.
For some people, the sight of armed African Americans marching through the streets was more frightening than the threat of Indians. As Walter J. Fraser Jr. wrote in “Charleston! Charleston!” this prompted several petitions to disarm and discharge the slaves. But with every able-bodied man conscripted into service, the militia still needed the additional troops.
Those slaves tipped the odds in the colonists’ favor. Over the next several months, the militia engaged the Indians, finally forcing the Yamassee to retreat south of the Savannah River. The violence never reached Charles Town, but various tribes attacked colonists on the outskirts of the city. Notably, Edgar wrote, the Catawba “laid waste to the settlements along the Santee.”
The fighting continued sporadically for years, but for the most part the war ended in early 1716 when Gov. Craven asked the Cherokee to drive out the Creeks, the tribe organizing the attacks.
The Cherokee were generally friendlier to the colonists than other tribes, but in truth they simply had no love for the Creeks. The two tribes would battle, on and off, for another century.
By mid-1716, more than 400 colonists had been killed, and fear of future attacks left about half of the farms outside the wall deserted. The war had cost more than 100,000 pounds, and further wrecked the colony’s economy. Before long, the loss of those farms left Charles Town short on supplies, its residents near starvation.
But, other than their alliance with the Cherokee and some military supplies from Massachusetts, Charles Town had saved itself from slaughter on its own. That self-sufficiency was both a source of pride and contention.
During the worst of the Yamassee War, the colonists had begged their benefactors, the Lords Proprietors, for assistance. But they got nothing.
Charles Town residents would not forget that.