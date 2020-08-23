Editor’s note: This is the 17th installment in a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate the city’s 350th anniversary.
Charles Town had known about the planned invasion for months — the British were coming.
Still, the city wasn’t prepared when nine warships from the Royal Navy sailed into view just after 9 a.m. on June 28, 1776. Col. William Moultrie’s fort on Sullivan’s Island wasn’t finished, his troops weren’t battle-tested ... and they were short on gunpowder.
As the cannon fire began raining down on Fort Sullivan, Moultrie knew only one thing: They wouldn’t retreat ... no matter what the Continental Army commander said.
In March, the colonists had reorganized their government and — as Walter Edgar notes in “South Carolina: A History” — became the first southern Colony to draft a state constitution. This new General Assembly elected John Rutledge as president; Henry Laurens was named vice president.
Rutledge dispatched Moultrie to Sullivan’s to build a great square fort that could repel any British ship that tried to sail into the harbor. But when Gen. Charles Lee of the Continental Army arrived to take command of the troops, he disagreed with the strategy.
By mid-June, Moultrie’s men had finished only the seaward wall of Fort Sullivan — 20 feet high, 16 feet wide, made of palmetto logs. That’s when Moultrie learned Lee had ordered a retreat to Haddrell’s Point and the city, which is where he believed the British would attack.
“General Lee wishes you to evacuate the fort,” Rutledge wrote to Moultrie. “You will not without an order from me. I will sooner cut off my hand than write one.”
Rutledge was right. The British planned to take Sullivan’s first, but the attack was ill-conceived. They’d intended to overwhelm the South Carolina troops on Sullivan’s with 2,000 regulars they’d landed on Long Island (modern-day Isle of Palms). The idea was for the British to cross Breach Inlet at ebb tide. But they quickly discovered that, even at its shallowest, the channel was nearly 5 feet deep. So that was out.
That day, the British and colonial troops would end up trading fire across the inlet, most of it amounting to nothing. Gen. Henry Clinton, commanding the British ground troops, said Adm. Peter Parker would have “the glory of being defeated alone.”
The British had stationed their ships poorly to attack Sullivan’s. Some were 1.5 miles offshore, the closest 400 yards from the beach. The ships had been positioned by local African American pilots drafted into service. It wasn’t clear whether the pilots purposely fouled up the battle plan, but they had.
Most of the British cannonballs landed on the beach and buried themselves in the sand. Moultrie noted the ones that hit the fort’s wall did little damage. The spongy palmetto logs absorbed the shock, and some cannonballs just bounced off. The British were doing little damage.
The most famous moment in the daylong battle came when one shot took out the pole holding the militia’s flag, which had been designed by Moultrie. When Sgt. William Jasper saw the indigo blue flag with the white crescent fall, he attached it to a gun sponger and quickly re-raised it. Later, Rutledge would present his own sword to Jasper in appreciation of the heroic act.
As Terry W. Lipscomb wrote in “The Carolina Lowcountry April 1775-June 1776 and the Battle of Fort Moultrie,” two hours into the battle, Lee sent word for Moultrie and his men to retreat. The colonel refused, allegedly saying, “Only give me a further supply of ammunition and I will save the fort and destroy the fleet.”
By sundown, the British realized they were making no headway and Parker ordered a retreat. The Royal Navy limped away, and the British wouldn’t return for nearly four years. The revolutionaries had prevailed again.
On Aug. 5, Rutledge announced that the Congress in Philadelphia had declared the colonies independent from Britain just a week after that battle. The South Carolina and American General Gazette published the entire text of this Declaration of Independence, and it was read publicly at three locations around Charles Town.
The declaration sparked a parade, local troops marching through the streets and past Christopher Gadsden’s Liberty Tree. The mood was overwhelmingly celebratory, but Laurens later wrote that, when he was alone that day, he wept.
This was not the end of the colonies’ troubles, he knew. It was only the beginning.