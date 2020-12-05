In 2020, the City of Charleston and its citizens will commemorate its 350th anniversary of the arrival of English settlers from Barbados to Charles Towne Landing in 1670 and share Charleston’s full and accurate story up to the present day. Throughout the year, we will honor the customs, diverse cultures, and rich heritage through a deep reflection and true representation of the city’s history.
Fort Sumter was photographed in 1861 when it was still intact.
Stereoscope view from F.A. Nowell Co.
December 5, 1829 – Fort Sumter
Mark Jones, Charleston tour guide and author
Plans to build a fort in Charleston harbor were adopted by Congress. The fort was to be named “Sumter” in honor of South Carolina’s hero of the American Revolution, Thomas Sumter, who was still living at that time.