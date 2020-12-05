You have permission to edit this article.
December 5, 1829 – Fort Sumter

Fort Sumter was photographed in 1861 when it was still intact.

 Stereoscope view from F.A. Nowell Co.

Plans to build a fort in Charleston harbor were adopted by Congress. The fort was to be named “Sumter” in honor of South Carolina’s hero of the American Revolution, Thomas Sumter, who was still living at that time.