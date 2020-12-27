December 27, 1771 – William Johnson Born

William Johnson was born in Charleston. He would later serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
His father, William Johnson, was a revolutionary, and deported by Sir Henry Clinton to St. Augustine with other distinguished South Carolina patriots. [His mother, Sarah Johnson, née Nightingale, was also a revolutionary. During the siege of Charleston, she quilted her petticoats with cartridges, which she thus conveyed to her husband in the trenches.
The younger Johnson studied law at Princeton and graduated in 1790. He read law in the office of Charles Cotesworth Pinckney before passing the bar in 1793. Johnson was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by Thomas Jefferson on March 22, 1804, to a seat vacated by Alfred Moore. He was the first of Jefferson’s three appointments to the court, and is considered to have been selected for sharing many of Jefferson’s beliefs about the Constitution. Johnson was the first member of the U.S. Supreme Court that was not a member of the Federalist Party.
Johnson’s Row in Charleston on Queen Street, is named after him.