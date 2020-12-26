December 26, 1860 – Relocated From Ft. Moultrie To Fort Sumter

At sundown, Major Anderson of the First U.S. Artillery Regiment, in command of the U.S. garrison at Fort Moultrie in Charleston harbor, ordered his men to pack everything and prepare to move to Fort Sumter within half an hour. The 55-year old Anderson had assumed command the previous month of two companies of the First Artillery and the regimental band, a total of 84 officers and men.
Three miles away in Charleston, Christmas celebrations were still taking place in many of the homes. Over the next hour, taking advantage of the holiday laxness and the cover of darkness, the entire garrison relocated from Ft. Moultrie across the narrow channel to Fort Sumter.
As they were leaving, a small detachment spiked the cannons, burned the gun carriages that faced Fort Sumter and cut down the flagstaff.