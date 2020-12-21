You have permission to edit this article.
December 21, 1842 – The Citadel Founded

The Citadel, a military college, was founded in response to the Denmark Vesey rebellion. Charleston City Council established a “municipal force of 150 men … for an arsenal, or a ‘Citadel’ to protect the preserve of public property and safety.”