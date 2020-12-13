December 13, 1770 – British Boycott

Henry Laurens and Charles Pinckney, Junior presided over a meeting at the Liberty Tree in which the continuation of the Association was discussed. Thomas Lynch: “rode fifty miles to Charles Town and exerted all his eloquence and even the trope of Rhetorical Tears for the expiring liberties of his dear country, which the Merchants would sell like any other merchandise.” They then voted to discontinue the boycott on all items except tea, and “send a bitter letter to the northern colonies” about their conduct in breaking the Association.
The non-importation crisis had a severe economic impact on the American colonies, with a dramatic drop in imports from 1768 to 1769.
New York: £490, 673 to £75,930
Philadelphia: £441,829 to £204,978
New England (Boston and Rhode Island): £430,806 to £223,694
Carolina: £306,600 to £146,273
The stage was now set for Charlestown, and the rest of the American colonies, to shrug off their ties with the British motherland.