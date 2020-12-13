You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

December 13, 1770 – British Boycott

December 13, 1770 – British Boycott

A portrait of Henry Laurens, painted in 1781 or 1784 by Lemuel Francis Abbott. 

 U.S. Senate

Henry Laurens and Charles Pinckney, Junior presided over a meeting at the Liberty Tree in which the continuation of the Association was discussed. Thomas Lynch: “rode fifty miles to Charles Town and exerted all his eloquence and even the trope of Rhetorical Tears for the expiring liberties of his dear country, which the Merchants would sell like any other merchandise.” They then voted to discontinue the boycott on all items except tea, and “send a bitter letter to the northern colonies” about their conduct in breaking the Association.

The non-importation crisis had a severe economic impact on the American colonies, with a dramatic drop in imports from 1768 to 1769.

New York: £490, 673 to £75,930

Philadelphia: £441,829 to £204,978

New England (Boston and Rhode Island): £430,806 to £223,694

Carolina: £306,600 to £146,273

The stage was now set for Charlestown, and the rest of the American colonies, to shrug off their ties with the British motherland.