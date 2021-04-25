College of Charleston sports: Basketball legend Anthony Johnson

The call came early, much too early on a Saturday morning, especially after a long Friday night of watching and writing about high school basketball.

The voice on the other end, always upbeat and cheerful no matter the time of day, asked, “Hello, Andrew, how are you today?” in that distinct New York City accent.

I wiped the sleep from my eyes and answered groggily, “Great, coach Kresse, what’s up?”

In an instant I knew why he had called. The night before, I’d gone to cover a high school basketball game between Stall and Burke high schools. Charleston’s top two high school basketball players — Burke’s Melvin Watson and Stall’s Anthony Johnson — had been the featured attraction and coach John Kresse was hoping for a quick scouting report.

I gave him my opinion as succinctly as possible, but he wanted to dig a little deeper about Johnson, whose brother Steven had played for Kresse at College of Charleston a few years earlier.

I told him A.J., who was a three-sport star for Stall High School, was the odds-on favorite to be the The Post and Courier's high school athlete of the year, but Watson was the better basketball prospect.

There was a long pause on the other end of the phone.

Finally, he responded, “Oh, Andrew, I think you are mistaken. I think A.J. is going to be a very good player in college,” Kresse said.

And that’s why John Kresse is a Hall of Fame coach and I, well, have written about Hall of Fame coaches and future NBA players among many subjects.

After redshirting his freshman season at the college, Anthony Johnson would go on to become the most complete, best all-around player to ever put on a College of Charleston uniform. Johnson had the unique ability to control a game at both ends of the floor without scoring many points. He still holds the school’s career mark for assists, at 520.

More importantly, the Cougars won when Johnson was in the lineup. The Cougars were 101-17 during Johnson’s tenure with the team, with four conference championships, two NIT and two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Cougars recorded their only NCAA Tournament victory — a 75-66 upset over Maryland in the opening round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament — with Johnson as a starter.

“A.J. was like having a second coach on the floor,” Kresse said.

Johnson became the school’s first NBA Draft pick when he was selected 40th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 1997. He played 13 seasons in the NBA, a career that spanned from Michael Jordan to LeBron James.

His professional career also included time with the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Jersey Nets. He played in three NBA Finals as a member of the Nets in 2002 and 2003 and the Magic in 2009. In all, Johnson played in 100 career playoff games.