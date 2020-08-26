Charleston’s Philanthropic History

Charleston has long been known for its hospitality, but what many may not realize is Charleston’s history of philanthropy. Most historians will agree Charleston has been doing charitable work since it was established, but much of that work was done by churches, followed by social groups centered around a particular cause or the betterment of its own members. Oftentimes the societies, while they may have focused their efforts on “doing good,” were not open to all.
It would take decades for Charleston’s nonprofit community to evolve into the dynamic, diverse, thriving industry that it is today. While much work is still to be done, there is no doubt the more than 1,250 registered nonprofits in the Charleston area are continuing the early legacy of serving those in need.
Legislation governing charities did not exist until the 1890s in the U.S., whereas organizations with a benevolent focus have existed since the Early Middle Ages. Europeans almshouses focused on helping the poor or distressed with the first on record existing in the 10th century.
The Enlightenment era in Europe during the 17th to 19th centuries emerged out of a European intellectual and scholarly movement known as Renaissance humanism. Societies, lodges, fraternities and more would flourish as people began to take an interest in charitable and philanthropic activity.
The majority of this activity took place among the elite and became a cultural practice. The wealthy started to take a philanthropic attitude toward the disadvantaged. The elite ruled by noblesse oblige. As more Europeans arrived to Charleston, it would only make sense that their way of life would come with them. Their churches would serve as homes for social services—caring for widows, orphans, mentally ill, elderly and more. Government help would not step in until 1930s with the creation of the national welfare system.
While they are too many to name, a few notable Charleston charities helping to address social issues during Charleston’s early years, includes the Charleston Orphan House (now known as Carolina Youth Development Center) founded in 1790 to care for the community’s most vulnerable children; the Brown Fellowship Society also founded in 1790 to provide proper burial ground, widow and orphan care and assistance in times of sickness to African Americans; and the Cannon Street YMCA which hails as the oldest continuously running Y in the country, as well as its sister organization, the YWCA of Greater Charleston that opened its doors in 1907.
Over the years, Charleston’s nonprofits have done incredible work. Our community demonstrates our collective energy to make a difference, consistently ranking as one of the most generous communities in the country. We have much to be proud of, but we still have many mountains to climb. We must face racism, environmental issues, affordable housing, homelessness, child abuse and more. If history has taught us anything, we can never do enough to care for others.
A movement is before us and one thing is certain. Our charitable roots run deep but our historical roots run even deeper. The Charleston 350 Commemoration is the opportune time to reflect on our collective journey as a society and how much further we have to go. Our issues remain—some less, some greater but Charleston’s nonprofits are poised to now tackle the issues of the next 50 years.
Historical facts:
- Less than 60 years since the first English settler set foot on the banks of the Ashley River, the St. Andrew’s Society was created as a social and benevolent organization. Founded on November 30, 1729, the society is the country’s oldest surviving benevolent association. Additionally, the Old St. Andrew’s Parish Church is the oldest surviving church in the Carolinas, founded and built in 1706.
- The Charleston Library Society was founded in 1748 and is the South’s oldest cultural institution. It contains the second oldest circulating library in the United States.
- Founded in 1773, the Charleston Museum is commonly regarded as “America’s First Museum.” Established by the Charleston Library Society on the eve of the American Revolution.
- The Hebrew Benevolent Society, of Charleston, S. C, is the oldest institution of its kind in America and was established in 1784. In the organization’s original preamble, it states the group was established around one word, “charity.”
- In 1813, the Ladies Benevolent Society of Charleston was founded to help provide relief to the sick and poor. The society is the oldest women’s organization in continuous existence in the U.S. During the 19th century, they offered medical services for free blacks and poor whites.
- Originally established as the Carolina Art Association in 1858, the Gibbes Museum of Art remains one of Charleston’s many treasures, housed in a Beaux Arts building constructed in 1907 thanks to a $100,000 gift from benefactor, James Shoolbred Gibbes.