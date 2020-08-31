August 31, 1886 - Most Destructive Earthquake in Eastern U.S.

The most destructive earthquake ever recorded in the eastern United States occurred near Charleston at 9:51 P.M. on August 31st, 1886. It was one of the largest shocks in Eastern North America and was felt as far away as Boston, Chicago and Cuba. At least half of the buildings in Charleston were seriously damaged, with more than 14,000 chimneys destroyed. Property damage was estimated at $5-$6 million (about $150-200 million in present-day). Structural damage was reported in central Alabama, central Ohio, eastern Kentucky, southern Virginia, and western West Virginia and was felt by two out of every three people living in the United States. The quake has been estimated at a 7.3 magnitude.