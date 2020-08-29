August 29, 1692 - Spanish Treasures

A privateer with forty men, the Loyal Jamaica, arrived in Charles Town carrying “treasures of Spanish gold and silver.” They were allowed “to enter into recognizance for their peaceable and good behavior for one year with securities, till the Governor should hear whether the Proprietor would grant them general indemnity.”
There is no record of the Loyal Jamaica being seized or its crew and passengers being arrested. A list of the passengers included some of the most prominent names in South Carolina history: Thomas Pinckney, Robert Fenwick, and Daniel Horry.