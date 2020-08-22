August 22, 1863 - 200-pound Shot From the “Swamp Angel”

A Federal shell burst just north of the City Market at the corner of Pinckney and Church Streets. It was a 200-pounder shot from the “Swamp Angel.” British war correspondent and illustrator, Frank Vizetelly, was staying at the Charleston Hotel on Meeting Street. Unable to sleep, he was in his room reading Les Miserables when he was “startled by a noise that …resembled the whirr of a phantom brigade of cavalry galloping in mid-air. My first feeling was that of utter astonishment; but a crash, succeeded by a deafening explosion in the very Street on my apartment was situate, brought me with a bound to the centre of the room … At first I thought a meteor had fallen, but another rush and whirr right over the hotel, and another explosion, settled any doubts I might have had: the city was being shelled.”