April 6th, 1670 - The Arrival of "The Carolina"

The Carolina sailed into what is now Charleston harbor, past “Oyster Point” (sandy land covered with shells that can be seen at low tide) and up the Ashley River. About three miles inland, they landed on the west bank. They named this third English colony “Albemarle Point” after George Monck, Duke of Albemarle. It's now the site of
Charles Towne Landing.
The cargo of the Carolina included: 15 tons of beer
30 gallons of brandy
59 bushels of flour
12 suits of armor
100 beds and pillows
1,200 grubbing hoes
100,000 fourpenny nails
756 fishing hooks
The passengers included: 29 “masters” (men of property) and “free” persons, 63 indentured white servants and one black slave. Affra Harleston, one of the servants, married the first mate of the Carolina, John Coming.