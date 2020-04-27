April 27th, 1830 - Fire Devastation

At 9 p.m. on a Friday evening, a fire started in a shed behind a home near the corner of King Street and Beresford Alley. It spread, destroying about 560 houses and 598 other structures. By 10 p.m. it had crossed to the east side of King street and buildings were being demolished to create firebreaks. At midnight, fires raged on South Market toward Meeting Street. By early Saturday morning, the fire had spread down Hasell, Society and Wentworth streets, all the way to the Cooper River wharves. Most of Ansonborough was consumed, including Beth Elohim Synagogue. The Citadel, Orphan House, Medical University, St. Andrew’s Society, Hebrew Orphan House and the German Friendly Society opened their doors to house those displaced.