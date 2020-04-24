April 24th, 1860 - Road to Secession

The Democratic National Convention convened at South Carolina’s Institute Hall. Caleb Cushing of Massachusetts presided over the volatile proceedings and most of the delegates were split along sectional lines. In his opening remarks, Benjamin Perry of South Carolina said, quote “we have a duty to guard [the South] against evils which no one can foresee or foretell.” He went on to urge them to choose a candidate who would sustain the Union. His speech was not greeted well, the crowd began hissing.