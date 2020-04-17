April 17th, 1919 - Eleanor Roosevelt Writes About Charleston

Eleanor Roosevelt wrote a series of newspaper columns. One was about her day in Charleston. It said, in part” “People have been endlessly kind and have invited us to do so many things that I wish we could forget that there is such a thing as work, even when one is on a vacation. We have, however, devoted our evenings to doing the mail and such other pieces of work as we had brought with us. I am not going back with a clean slate, but I have done a few things.”
Read her column in its entirety:
https://www2.gwu.edu/~erpapers/myday/displaydoc.cfm?_y=1937&_f=md054618