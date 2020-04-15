April 15th, 1715 - The Yemassee War

By the 1700s, many of the Lowcountry Indian tribes were deeply indebted to the English. Unscrupulous traders in London and Charles Town overextended credit to the Indians, hoping to force them to pay in land concessions. The Yemassee were also unhappy with the town of Beaufort being settled in the middle of their territory.
On April 14, a Charles Town delegation arrived to negotiate with the Yemassee tribe. After the first day’s negotiation, the delegation retired for the night. Before dawn the next morning, the Yemassee tortured and killed the sleeping colonists. Thus began the Yemassee war.