April 12th, 1768 - Colonial Lake Established

Colonial Lake was established by the Commons House of Assembly. It was one of several public works projects initiated under Gov. Charles Greville Montagu. You may recognize the names of the original commissioners: Henry Middleton, Isaac Mazyck, Rawlins Lowndes, Edward Fenwick, William Henry Drayton, Arthur Middleton and William Savage.
The Colonial Commons Commission was established to oversee the lake area, specifically to: "authorize Commissioners to cut a canal from the upper end of Broad Street into Ashley River; and to reserve the vacant marsh on each side of the said canal, for the use of a common for Charlestown."
This landmark encompasses a city block in the midst of two downtown neighborhoods.