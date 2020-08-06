A Brief History of Beer

Beer is just beer, right? Ahh, beer — the everyman/woman/person beverage. What is there to know? It’s wet, cold, fizzy and alcoholic. Isn’t that enough? Candidly, no.Beer is a crafted beverage of natural ingredients made by a brewer who is like a gourmet chef selecting and blending various ingredients to make his/her signature dish. The chef understands that the creation must exceed the sum of its parts. The final creation must appeal to all of the senses: It must be pleasing in appearance, have an enticing aroma and contain a variety of textures and pleasing flavors that blend harmoniously.Of course, this description does not sound like the beer you customarily buy at the convenience store because it is not. In the decades prior to Prohibition, the beer made in the United States was very different from that brewed by the national brewers today. Beer was stronger in both flavor and alcohol content. Prohibition changed that. Only a few breweries survived, and those that did made beer very differently than before. At the end of Prohibition, due to shortages in barley malt and changing tastes, corn and rice were used in increased amounts as fermentable grains in the production of beer. These grains lightened the flavor and body of this post-Prohibition beer and made a thinner, blander and more uniform brew. This new beer reality became the definition of beer for the generations of Americans that lived in the wake of Prohibition. Habits reinforced by effective and ubiquitous advertising are hard to break, thus this mere shadow of its former self became beer for the generations that followed.
With this trend toward uniformity in beer came the consolidation of the beer industry so that we now have three large national brewers who make fairly similar products. Beer enthusiasts (and beer snobs) frequently bash the products of the Big Three (Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors and SABMiller). I will not, because the fact is the Big Three have incredible brewing skill. They make products that are remarkably consistent and free of faults. The sad fact is that the Big Three make products that appeal to the lowest common denominator of beer consumer. Consequently their beers are fairly bland, inoffensive products that are refreshing but not interesting and without any complexity.This blandness of the mass-market beers contained the seeds that spawned the rise of craft brewing. In the 1970s, the desire for more flavorful beer motivated many to become homebrewers and some of these pioneers were instrumental in leading the craft brewing revolution that we are enjoying today. Today, the microbrewery industry is enjoying incredible growth while big beer has little or no growth. The reason is simple: Blandness is boring. Flavor is interesting. Multiple flavors that work together are very interesting. This is real beer. A flavorful, complex beverage that complements and enhances food or suits any mood or occasion. The great news is there are 22 recognized beer styles, more than 60 sub-styles and hundreds of interpretations of each sub-style. In other words, there is incredible diversity to explore and enjoy in the world of real beer.In this column, we will explore the very wide world of real beer and beer culture. It will be an interesting journey.