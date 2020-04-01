1780 –The Seige of Charlestown.

Under the cover of darkness, 3000 men marched from the British camp at Gibb’s Landing toward Charlestown, including 1500 laborers. They stopped 1000 yards from the city’s fortifications and began construction of their siege works. Due to the sandy soil, “the work went quickly” and within one night Gen. Clinton was amazed they “completed three redoubts and a communication without a single shot.” The following morning, Samuel Baldwin of Charlestown wrote: “We were surprised … at the sight of the works thrown up by our neighbors during the night.”