30% of new coronavirus cases in Greenville, a new hotspot, are in Hispanic community

After discovering a coronavirus hotspot in Greenville's Latino community, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is ramping up outreach efforts to the Spanish-speaking and Latin American groups.

In its investigation into why Greenville County has recently seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, DHEC learned 30 percent of recent cases are in the people identifying as Hispanic.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, a physician consultant with DHEC and a resident of Greenville, said in a statement Friday testing is quickly being made available and experts have done interviews with Latino radio stations in the Greenville market.

Research has shown the coronavirus disproportionately affects communities of color. In South Carolina, 42 percent of all cases and 49 percent of all deaths from COVID-19 have been among the black population, even though they make up only about 27 percent of the state's population.

Experts think that is because the minorities are also more likely to have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for coronavirus infection and death, such as diabetes and heart disease.

About 9 percent of the Greenville County population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, a considerably higher portion than the state average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But the new data from DHEC still suggests the Spanish-speaking and Latin American communities in Greenville are particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus of late.

Traxler said the information shows that the state's testing strategy worked to pinpoint the hotspot. After some investigation this week, DHEC found about a half dozen instances of multiple cases from the same homes, likely meaning that family members had passed the virus along to one another.

New cases of COVID-19 were high in Greenville County each day this week, peaking at 89 on Sunday. The seven-day average in Greenville County is 69 new cases per day, compared to 30 in Richland County and 19 in Charleston County. Some, but not all, of that increase can be explained by increased testing numbers.

Opportunities for free COVID-19 testing are searchable on the DHEC website. Prisma Health will be holding a testing event at Cherrydale Elementary in Greenville between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Bilingual staff will be present.