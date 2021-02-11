2 major US stock indexes climb to new highs; Learjet's days are numbered

Stock indexes wobble, remain mostly flat
NEW YORK — Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street left the major U.S. stock indexes nearly flat Thursday, even as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hit all-time highs.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent after wobbling between small gains and losses up until the final minutes of trading. Technology stocks led the gainers after two relatively weak days, almost single-handedly outweighing losses by energy stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.16% from 1.15 percent late Wednesday after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week.
Wall Street continued to digest solid corporate earnings and updates on a decline of new virus cases. The latest government report on jobless claims, though, reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic and its impact.
While the number of unemployment claims fell slightly, they remain well above historic levels.
"Even though (claims) are a bit better, they're still elevated, and this is a concern because we need to get people back to work," said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.
Bombardier to end Learjet line, cut 1,600 jobs
WICHITA, Kan. — The Learjet, which became synonymous with lifestyles of the rich and famous, is about to fade into aviation history.
Canada's Bombardier announced Thursday that it will stop production of the Learjet later this year to focus on more profitable planes.
That means the elimination of 1,600 jobs in Canada and the U.S., another blow to aircraft manufacturing, which has withered in the pandemic.
The iconic jet was among the first private luxury planes. William Lear based his design in part on military jets. The first Learjet flew in 1963, and more than 3,000 had been built since.
In recent years, production of the plane had slowed to about one a month. Thursday's decision was foreshadowed in 2015, when Bombardier pulled the plug on an all-new model, the Learjet 85, citing weak demand. Analysts could see the end of the line.
Bombardier said it will continue to support the Learjet fleet, and existing jets will fly for many more years.
Kraft sells Planters brand to Hormel
NEW YORK — Hormel Foods is going nuts.
The company, known for its meat brands like Spam and Applegate, said Thursday it is buying the Planters nut business from Kraft Heinz Co. for $3.35 billion. Included in the deal are Planters brands Nut-rition, Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts.
The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
Kraft CEO Miguel Patricio said the sale is a major step in the company's transformation. Patricio said the company plans to reinvest in products that have more growth opportunity, like Lunchables and P3 protein packs.
Kraft Heinz, which was formed in a 2015 merger, has been struggling as customers increasingly seek fresh, minimally processed foods. It has also had trouble differentiating its products from cheaper store brands.
Disney profit falls but beats expectations
NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co.'s net income fell sharply to $17 million and revenue fell 22 percent to $16.25 billion in its most-recent quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic still weighed heavily on many of its businesses.
But the results Thursday surpassed Wall Street's expectations thanks to subscribers flocking to Disney+ and other of the entertainment giant's streaming services.
Disney said it expects coronavirus disruption to cost about $1 billion in its current fiscal year. The biggest hit to the company in the quarter that ended Jan. 2 was the closure and limited reopening of its theme parks, which cost the company about $2.6 billion.
The company has been focusing on its steaming services — Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — to drive growth. Disney+ subscribers totaled 94.9 million at the end of the quarter, more than double the subscriber base a year ago, when the service had been operating for only about two months. ESPN+ subscribers jumped 83 percent to 12.1 million and Hulu subscribers rose 30 percent to 39.4 million.
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793K
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000, evidence that job cuts remain high despite a substantial decline in new confirmed viral infections.
Last week’s total declined from 812,000 the previous week. That figure was revised higher from the previously reported 779,000.
The numbers point to a still-elevated number of layoffs. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession. The job market had shown tentative improvement last summer but then slowed through the fall and in the past two months has essentially stalled.