25 things to do in the Midlands

From museums to parks, the Midlands of South Carolina has something for everyone. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or an outdoorsman, there are activities available for you to enjoy doing what you love. If you’re visiting from out of town or a resident looking for something new to do, the following is a list of 25 things you can get into in the Midlands.
FAMILY
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
One of the preeminent attractions in Columbia and all of the Palmetto State, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is regularly lauded as one of the best zoos in America. Once inside, it’s easy to see why—over 2,000 animals reside in a lush 170-acre site mimicking natural habitats and providing excellent viewing opportunities for children and adults alike. Cross the bridge to the other side of the Saluda River, and you’ll find a botanical garden that’s earned rave reviews nationwide. Opportunities for animal feeding and a zip line course complete the experience.
- Address: 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia
- Website: riverbanks.org
- Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
ADULTS
Columbia Museum of Art
Columbia is an artsy town, as the public art visible all over downtown will attest. But the centerpiece is the Columbia Museum of Art, whose collection spans thousands of years of history as well as the globe. The state’s premier location for international art, CMA hosts European, Asian, American and modern collections as well as masterpieces from the Italian Renaissance and Baroque periods. Notable works from artists such as Claude Monet and Dale Chihuly complement historic silver and furniture collections, as well as an array of rotating exhibits that bring the best of other art museums to Columbia.
- Address: 1515 Main St., Columbia
- Website: columbiamuseum.org
- Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
FAMILY & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Pimento cheese passport
Pimento cheese has been a Southern staple for generations. Many of Columbia’s bars and restaurants have their own, specialized takes on the sharp, creamy favorite, and the Pimento Cheese Passport from Experience Columbia SC offers a way to try them all. Collect stamps by ordering pimento cheese dishes at 10 of the 14 different participating establishments, and you’re entered to win a quarterly prize: a $50 gift card at a restaurant for locals and a $50 gift card for visitors. Get your passport stamped by a server, and email a photo to pimentocheese@experiencecolumbiasc.com.
FAMILY
Eudora Farms
A safari park—in South Carolina? Indeed, Eudora Farms and founder Mark Nisbet have introduced a 3-mile drive-through near the Aiken County town of Salley at which guests can observe animals including giraffes, llamas, zebra, donkeys and cattle. All animals are vaccinated, and the park is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. An ideal family day trip during the pandemic, Eudora Farms also offers buckets of feed for an up-close interaction. An enclosed petting zoo and parakeet area are also offered, while a walking trail featuring views of lemurs, kangaroos and more is in development.
- Address: 219 Salem Lane, Salley
- Website: eudorafarms.net
- Hours: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
FAMILY & SENIORS
Project Victory Gardens
Matthew and Kara Rutter served a combined 45 years in the U.S. Army and learned firsthand how many veterans struggle with unemployment, post-traumatic stress, and other issues. At the same time, they realized a critical need for people in the agriculture industry—and the result was Project Victory Garden. This agricultural therapy program helps veterans find new purposes by learning farming techniques and other related skills. Through simple tasks like milking goats or feeding chickens on the 3-acre farm, resilience and perspective can be found. Culinary and homesteading classes are also available.
- Address: 414 Wire Road, Aiken
- Website: projectvictorygardens.org
- Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
ADULTS
City of Aiken
Welcome to a place unlike any other in the Palmetto State, where small-town South Carolina meets a burgeoning arts scene and a sporting hub of the Midlands. Its galleries and performance centers are a beacon to art lovers. Its equestrian legacy, evident in 39 thoroughbred champions, features numerous barns, training areas, and recreational opportunities. Sportspeople find golf courses and a shooting center among the best in the state. History lovers will discover gems like Rose Hill, one of the original “winter colony” estates. Aiken boasts a little bit of everything—none of it too far away.
- Website: visitaikensc.com
FAMILY & SENIORS
City of West Columbia
Every Saturday morning, artisans set up shop in Interactive Art Park to offer original crafts, food and produce in a Meeting Street Artisan Market that’s quickly taken root in West Columbia. It’s an ideal way to begin exploring everything the west side of the Congaree River has to offer, from its cultural heritage to award-winning restaurants like Terra and Café Strudel, to renowned nightspots like New Brookland Tavern and WeCo Bottle and Biergarten. The locals like to say “West is Best”—and given so many highlights within walking distance of one another, they may be right.
- Website: westcolumbiasc.gov
ADULTS
Newberry Opera House
Since its opening in 1881, the Newberry Opera House has long been a Midlands destination for those seeking to enjoy music and art. A $6 million restoration modernized the structure and improved the visitor experience, and today the 426-seat Newberry Opera House attracts both national and local performers to this town northwest of Columbia. A testament to both restoration and culture, the Newberry Opera House is owned by the citizens of Newberry, who rightfully take great pride in the towering building that defines their downtown.
- Address: 1201 McKibben St., Newberry
- Website: newberryoperahouse.com
FAMILY & SENIORS
South Carolina State Museum
The state’s largest and most comprehensive museum, the South Carolina State Museum, features four floors of exhibits encompassing art, natural history, science and technology—all of it pertaining to the Palmetto State. Located on the Congaree River banks, the museum also includes a domed planetarium, an observatory that is occasionally open in the evening for celestial night-sky viewing, and a 4-D theatre that makes films come to life using air blasts, vibrating seats, and more.
- Address: 301 Gervais St., Columbia
- Website: scmuseum.org
- Hours: Sunday 12–5 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
FAMILY
EdVenture
The largest children’s museum in the South, EdVenture encompasses 92,000 square feet of interactive and hands-on exhibits geared toward children aged 12 and under. Create science experiments in the BioInvestigations Lab, let your imagination loose in one of the various arts and crafts workshops, learn the care and feeding of pets in Wags and Whiskers, try your hand at a Boeing flight simulator, explore a firetruck, or just crawl all over Eddie, the 40-foot-tall boy in the atrium.
- Address: 211 Gervais St., Columbia
- Website: edventure.org
- Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
FAMILY & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Congaree National Park
One of America’s newest national parks is also one of its least-visited, offering an ideal place for outdoor exploration in a time of social distancing. Less than an hour from Columbia, Congaree National Park protects a 26,000-acre tract of hardwood forest and contains some of the tallest trees in eastern North America. Hike along the boardwalk trails, paddle the waterways, and take in an almost primeval natural environment that seems thousands of years removed from the rest of the world.
- Address: 100 National Park Road, Hopkins
- Website: nps.gov/cong
- Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Paddling Columbia's rivers
The confluence of the Saluda, Broad and Congaree rivers in downtown Columbia makes the city a magnet for kayakers, canoeists, or folks who just like floating in an inner tube. The Saluda is a rare urban whitewater river, complete with rapids that draw top paddlers when the river flow is strong. The Broad is more placid, while the Congaree descends through shoals and rapids as it flows out of town. Begin with a visit to a trusted outfitter like Half-Moon Outfitters, which can provide information on rentals and guided trips.
- Address: 2912 Devine St., Columbia
- Website: halfmoonoutfitters.com
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
ADULTS
Columbia Riverwalks
Don’t feel like paddling Columbia’s rivers? No problem—the area offers miles of riverfront trails on which you can stroll, bicycle, and take in the waterfront views all at the same time. Located minutes from downtown, the Saluda Riverwalk offers lighted trails and boardwalks along with easy access for paddlers or tubers. The Three Rivers Greenway is right downtown, with its 12 miles of trails and boardwalks traveling under the historic Gervais Street Bridge and along picturesque river rapids that run through the towns of Cayce and West Columbia.
- Website: riveralliance.org
- Hours: Daily, sunrise-sunset
FAMILY & SENIORS
South Carolina State House
Standing in the center of downtown Columbia and topped by its unmistakable copper dome—turned green due to oxidation—the State House is home to the governor’s office as well as the House and Senate chambers. The interior, which is available for touring depending on when the Legislature is in session, is a dazzle of columns, statues, dark wood and stained glass. Outside, look for the six bronze stars that mark where the building was struck by cannons fired by Gen. William T. Sherman’s army during the Civil War.
- Address: 1100 Gervais St., Columbia
- Website: scstatehouse.gov
- Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., most Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
FAMILY & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Soda City Market
It’s a craft fair; it’s a food truck rodeo; it’s a community festival—all rolled into one. Inspired by traditional European street festivals, Soda City Market is has become a beloved tradition on Columbia’s Main Street. Every Saturday morning, over 150 vendors who craft, grow, cook or produce items from South Carolina nourish both the body and the mind. And in the process, it reflects the melting pot that is Columbia, with people from all over the city mingling together once a week. The parking is free, the food options are numerous, and the sense of community goodwill will last you all week.
- Address: Main Street, Columbia
- Website: sodacitysc.com
- Hours: Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
USC football
It’s one of the loudest and most raucous college football facilities, and Williams-Brice Stadium truly hits its crescendo when the theme to “2001: A Space Odyssey” concludes and the Gamecocks storm the field. Through good seasons and bad, University of South Carolina fans have shown unwavering support for their football team, in the process creating a colorful and dynamic environment on game days near the intersection of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard. For many in the Midlands, there’s just no other way to spend a fall afternoon.
- Address: 1125 George Rogers Blvd., Columbia
- Website: gamecocksonline.com/sports/football
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Columbia brewery tour
When the prohibition on craft brewing was finally lifted in South Carolina, the capital city embraced the practice with gusto. Today Columbia retains a vibrant craft brewery scene, with several local breweries turning out IPAs, pilsners, stouts and more. If you’re touring on your own, one of the originals, River Rat Brewing at 1231 Shop Road, is a great place to start. Otherwise, hop on the Columbia Brew Bus and get a taste of several all-in-one trips.
- Website: columbiabrewbus.com
FAMILY & SENIORS
Aiken County Farmers Market
Standing on a former cotton exchange site, the Aiken County Farmers Market is the oldest of its kind in continuous service in South Carolina, tracing its roots back five decades. Blackberries, carrots, okra and peaches in the spring, tomatoes, squash and green peanuts in the fall—no matter the time of year, local purveyors under the iconic red-roofed structure always have something delicious on offer. Honey, flowers, preserves and other items add to the ambiance at a market that in 2003 was designated a historic landmark.
- Address: 115 Williamsburg Road, Aiken
- Website: visitaikensc.com
- Hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
FAMILY & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Carowinds
The Intimidator, the Nighthawk, Copperhead Strike and the Carolina Cyclone—they’re just a few of the thrills at the roller coaster haven of Carowinds. This amusement park straddles the state line, with the South Carolina half in York County. Opened in 1973 and now operated by the same company that owns the coaster capital Cedar Park in Ohio, Carowinds in recent years has upped the ante on speed and thrills. The Intimidator, based on former NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt, rises 232 feet and hits 75 mph. That’s enough to make the six-inversion Afterburn feel tame by comparison.
- Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Fort Mill
- Website: carowinds.com
- Hours: TBA, park reopens May 28
FAMILY & SENIORS
Aiken Equine Rescue
In a town long known for its horse racing heritage, Aiken Equine Rescue provides a place for those former thoroughbreds who have suffered from abuse or neglect or whose owners can no longer take care of them. Established in 2006 on nearly 80 acres of land, Aiken Equine Rescue has taken in over 1,200 horses that it has later placed in adopted homes. The largest horse rescue farm in the South, Aiken Equine Rescue, at any point has between 60 and 70 horses on-site.
- Address: 532 Glenwood Drive, Aiken
- Website: aikenequinerescue.org
- Hours: Call (803) 643-1850 for visitor information
FAMILY
Kings Mountain
The battle on this rocky outcrop in York County helped turn the tide of the Revolutionary War, according to no less than Thomas Jefferson. Site of the first major victory for the Colonials after the fall of Charleston—and one of the first battles waged primarily with rifles—Kings Mountain today is the site of two parks: a state park that accommodates hiking, fishing and camping, and a National Military Park that includes markers pertaining to the battle and a visitor’s center.
- Address: 2625 Park Road, Blacksburg
- Website: nps.gov/kimo or southcarolinaparks.com/kings-mountain
- Hours: Military park daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; state park daily 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
FAMILY & SENIORS
Dupont Planetarium
The campus of the University of South Carolina at Aiken is home to one of the best planetariums in the Palmetto State. The DuPont Planetarium is a 45-seat, 30-foot tilted dome featuring the same brand of projection system used by the Griffith Observatory and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Public shows available each Saturday explore stars, constellations or the International Space Station, or just show off what special effects the projector is capable of.
- Address: 471 University Parkway, Aiken
- Website: https://www.usca.edu/rpsec/departments/planetarium
- Hours: Public shows Saturday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
FAMILY
Lake Murray
The product of a damming project in the late 1920s, Lake Murray today is a 50,000-acre body of water northwest of Columbia that serves as a playground for boaters, jet skiers, and others near the capital city looking for a cool and picturesque respite. Boat rentals and tours are countless, fishing charters are readily available, and nearby parks and golf courses offer options for those seeking pursuits on land. Easily accessible by numerous marinas and landings, Lake Murray has for decades been a Midlands recreation destination.
- Website: lakemurraycountry.com
FAMILY & SENIORS
Catawba Cultural Center
The Catawbas have lived on their ancestral land in the South Carolina Piedmont for over six centuries. The only federally-recognized Native American nation located in the Palmetto State, the tribe’s history and customs are preserved at the Catawba Cultural Center in Rock Hill. Featuring exhibits, a craft store, children’s programs and more, the center is housed in the nation’s lone remaining reservation schoolhouse, and its grounds include a walking trail. Admission is free, but donations are requested.
- Address: 1536 Tom Steven Road, Rock Hill
- Website: https://www.catawbaindian.net/the-nation/cultural-center.php
- Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
FAMILY & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
Aiken State Park
An overlooked gem of the state park system, Aiken State Park is nestled beside the Edisto River and is a haven for fishing, canoeing and kayaking. A 1.7-mile paddling trail winds its way down the river’s south fork, showcasing the area’s natural beauty and offering an ideal spot for solitude and quiet. Canoe rentals are available, and some of the park’s original buildings—constructed during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps–remain.
- Address: 1145 State Park Road, Windsor
- Website: southcarolinaparks.com/aiken
- Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.-sunset