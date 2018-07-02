The U.S. Supreme Court agreed last week to consider overruling a law allowing state and federal governments to punish the same person for essentially the same criminal conduct. The result could have drastic implications for the Drexel suspect.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boeing's North Charleston campus hands off 700th Dreamliner
- Threat for South Carolina beaches as 'quieter' hurricane season looms
- A white woman bridged the races. Then she found slave traffickers in her family.
- The top 25 sports venues in South Carolina from Kiawah to USC to Clemson
- Missing Charleston radio personality 'Box' found dead in Mount Pleasant
- Palmetto Politics: Bikers for Trump say it's OK to park Harleys and back the president
- Mount Pleasant denies variance for four-story building near Shem Creek
- 'Shock of a lifetime:' 110-pound yellowfin tuna rare catch off Charleston coast
- A SC funeral home left a body to rot for years in 'corrupt' system that protects homes
- Charleston airport growth could unleash more money from Uncle Sam
Collections
- The Summer Shindig at The Royal American
- RiverDogs fans and fireworks
- Major League Lacrosse makes first lowcountry appearance
- Reader photos: Your Favorite Neighborhood Spot
- The Khris Middleton Basketball Camp
- Trophy Case 7/1
- Charleston CariFest Caribbean Carnival parade and festival
- Tapio, A Boba Tea Cafe
- Wildfire strikes dozens of homes in Florida
- Trophy Case 6/24
Latest
- Wreck shuts down I-26 east in North Charleston
- Why lawyers in Brittanee Drexel, Walter Scott cases are watching US Supreme Court
- Charleston Playlist: Music manager Taylor Flynn likes slow songs by heavy bands
- Volvo's supercharged S60, built in Charleston region, sells out super fast
- One major hurricane predicted as new 'quiet' season forecast is released
- A new model for affordable housing in North Charleston? Charity Baptist Church may have it.
- SCE&G sues to stop state-mandated 15 percent electricity rate cut
- South Carolina football adds wide receiver, Clemson awaits word from quarterback
The retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy at the end of this year’s term gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to str… Read more
Next to more sand what Crab Bank really needs is money. And thanks to a long-term commitment from the State Ports Authority (SPA), the fundrai… Read more
SEOUL — The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) is going through agonizing changes. Cancellation of joint U.S.-South Korean war games is not the only sig… Read more